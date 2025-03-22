Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.