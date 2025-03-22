Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

