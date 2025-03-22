Cardano (ADA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $508.50 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion and $508.50 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,989.10 or 0.02362868 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00023062 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00008039 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00003273 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00006855 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00005696 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000605 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,940,568 coins and its circulating supply is 35,238,941,063 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
