Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts 4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL) Price Target to GBX 65

4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 100 ($1.29) to GBX 65 ($0.84) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.29) target price on shares of 4GLOBAL in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of LON 4GBL opened at GBX 27.55 ($0.36) on Wednesday. 4GLOBAL has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 55.50 ($0.72). The stock has a market cap of £7.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2,755.00 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

4GLOBAL empowers sports, fitness and wellness organisations to make faster, smarter decisions about their operations, customers and investments through data and actionable insights.

It operates the largest sport participation and facility database in the world, with more than 4 billion data points.

Its customers span both the public and private sectors, including central and local governments (e.g.

