Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.64 and traded as low as $16.40. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 387,876 shares.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

In other Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund news, CFO Thomas E. Herman acquired 11,683 shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $212,981.09. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,981.09. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

