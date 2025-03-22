C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 7.2% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 2,449,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $102,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 737.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 400,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,371,000 after acquiring an additional 352,578 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 249,774 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

