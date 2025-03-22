Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$61.53 and last traded at C$61.85. Approximately 5,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.98.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.70.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.