Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Stock Price Up 18.9% – Still a Buy?

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $434.38 and last traded at $434.38. 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.43.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.33.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

