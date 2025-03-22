Broadwood Partners, L.P. Purchases 93,124 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 93,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,394.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,074,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,782,783.50. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 20th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 108,720 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,611.20.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 249,503 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $4,151,729.92.
- On Thursday, February 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 259,316 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,421,337.80.
- On Friday, February 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 36,532 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $565,880.68.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 259,616 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,883,855.36.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 8,221 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $176,751.50.
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 21,155 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $453,986.30.
STAAR Surgical Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of STAA opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.04 million, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.66. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $52.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.
About STAAR Surgical
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.
