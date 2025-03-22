Broadwood Partners, L.P. Purchases 93,124 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 93,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,394.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,074,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,782,783.50. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 108,720 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,611.20.

On Monday, March 3rd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 249,503 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $4,151,729.92.

On Thursday, February 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 259,316 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,421,337.80.

On Friday, February 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 36,532 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $565,880.68.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 259,616 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,883,855.36.

On Thursday, January 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 8,221 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $176,751.50.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 21,155 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $453,986.30.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STAA opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.04 million, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.66. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $52.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

