British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.97). 12,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 118,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.99).

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £226.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.23.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

(Get Free Report)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.