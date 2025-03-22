Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 1,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Bright Scholar Education Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $54.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.44.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 55.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.
