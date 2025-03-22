Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Citigroup upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BRFS opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. Analysts predict that BRF will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BRF by 127.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

