Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. Bragg Gaming Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.78. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bragg Gaming Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.