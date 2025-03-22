Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. Bragg Gaming Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.78. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

About Bragg Gaming Group

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.