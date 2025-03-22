Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Trading Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 104,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 309,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

Bradda Head Lithium Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.25.

About Bradda Head Lithium

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has an estimated an Inferred Mineral Resource (JORC) of 42.6 Mt of lithium bearing clays at an average grade of 818 ppm of lithium for 185,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).

