Boston Partners Sells 787 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 78,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 0.8 %

BBW opened at $37.39 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a market cap of $502.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 12,635 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $499,461.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,228.58. This trade represents a 20.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $623,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,127.25. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,666 shares of company stock worth $7,010,081. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

