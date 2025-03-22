Boston Partners Sells 723 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KOF opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $102.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

