Boston Partners Sells 3,570 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Asure Software were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 502,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,623,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,372,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ASUR. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

In related news, Director Grace G. Lee sold 7,500 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $71,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,364.65. The trade was a 18.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

