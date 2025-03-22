Boston Partners Reduces Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,693 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,851,832.30. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,636 shares of company stock worth $16,677,550. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRBR opened at $70.66 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRBR. Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

