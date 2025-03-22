Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,842 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in IBEX were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBEX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IBEX by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IBEX news, Director Shuja Keen sold 11,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $245,818.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,607.65. This represents a 19.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 5,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,725.48. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,412 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,939. 6.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBEX Stock Performance

IBEX stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $332.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 25.29%.

IBEX Profile

(Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

