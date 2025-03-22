Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Boston Partners increased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AAR were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 269.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,298 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $2,357,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,913.60. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,153,147.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,383.58. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,793 shares of company stock worth $12,538,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $67.83 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.26 and a beta of 1.58.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.47 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. AAR’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

