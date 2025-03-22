Boston Partners Has $1.54 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,253,106 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

