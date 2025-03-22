Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:HSII opened at $42.33 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $49.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80.
In other news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
