Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $42.33 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $49.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Heidrick & Struggles International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.