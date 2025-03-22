Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of WEX by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in WEX by 552.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Up 0.5 %

WEX stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.03 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on WEX in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.