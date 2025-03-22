Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of WEX by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in WEX by 552.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
WEX Stock Up 0.5 %
WEX stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.03 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on WEX in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.73.
About WEX
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
