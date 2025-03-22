Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,825.6% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.09.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $404.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.45 and a 1 year high of $445.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

