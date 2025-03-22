Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Fastenal by 50.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 78,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. HSBC lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.