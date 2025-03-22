Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $264,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

