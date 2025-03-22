Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $368,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 63,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 36,384 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $353.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.45. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $327.37 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.47%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

