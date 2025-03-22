Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,993 shares of company stock valued at $89,682 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

RF stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

