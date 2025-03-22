Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,743 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,049,000 after buying an additional 604,431 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,247,000 after buying an additional 387,346 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7,706.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,678,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,862,000 after buying an additional 217,404 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after buying an additional 178,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $147.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

