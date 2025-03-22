Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,743 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,049,000 after buying an additional 604,431 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,247,000 after buying an additional 387,346 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7,706.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,678,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,862,000 after buying an additional 217,404 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after buying an additional 178,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $147.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic
In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.
