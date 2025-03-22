BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as low as $13.93. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 147,192 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
