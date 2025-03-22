BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as low as $13.93. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 147,192 shares traded.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

