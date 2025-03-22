Black Hawk Acquisition (NASDAQ:BKHA) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 42,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Black Hawk Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hawk Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKHA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Black Hawk Acquisition by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 91,112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,309,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,486,000.

About Black Hawk Acquisition

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

