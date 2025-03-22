BK Technologies (BKTI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect BK Technologies to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BK Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BKTI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,060. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.22. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $38.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 3,882.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BK Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on BK Technologies
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BK Technologies
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.