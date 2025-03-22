Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 17.4% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $45,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.57. The company has a market capitalization of $274.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.