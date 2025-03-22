Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.72. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 309,461 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -1.16.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 90.19% and a negative net margin of 100.52%.
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
