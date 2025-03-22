BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.
BingEx Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51.
BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.96 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BingEx Company Profile
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BingEx
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.