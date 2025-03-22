BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Shares of BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLXGet Free Report) were up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

BingEx Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51.

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BingEx stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of BingEx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BingEx Company Profile



BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

