Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,463 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYON. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Beyond by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Beyond

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $96,540.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 456,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. The trade was a 4.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Beyond Price Performance

Beyond stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Beyond, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $271.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.91.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $303.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Further Reading

