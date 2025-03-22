Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 20th

Meta Platforms, EPAM Systems, Best Buy, Unity Software, and GameStop are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares issued by companies involved in creating, developing, or distributing virtual reality hardware, software, or content. These stocks offer investors exposure to the emerging VR market, which spans entertainment, education, healthcare, and other industries leveraging immersive technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $11.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $595.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,844,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,679,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $656.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $295.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 1,205,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,316,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 131.58 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Further Reading