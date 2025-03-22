Best Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – March 21st

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in companies that develop, publish, or support the video game industry. These stocks give investors exposure to the industry’s growth and trends, from game development and publishing to hardware production and online gaming services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.07. 11,705,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,891,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.89. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $690.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,159. Target has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,877. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.27. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $218.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

