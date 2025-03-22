Best Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – March 21st

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Oracle are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares in companies primarily engaged in the production of goods by converting raw materials into finished products using labor, machinery, and technology. These stocks typically belong to firms in sectors such as automotive, machinery, and consumer goods, and their performance is closely linked to economic cycles and industrial demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,829,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,846,844. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $5.30 on Friday, hitting $818.82. The stock had a trading volume of 975,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,386. The stock has a market cap of $168.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $975.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $983.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.87. 3,803,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,033,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.31 and a 200-day moving average of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $917.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,989,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $198.31.

