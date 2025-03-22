Best Hotel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 22nd

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Marriott International, and Hilton Worldwide are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of companies that own, develop, and operate hotels and related hospitality properties. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the travel and tourism sector and are influenced by economic conditions, seasonal trends, and consumer spending behaviors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $28.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4,617.26. 574,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4,789.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4,694.74. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 59,524,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,311,462. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

RHP stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,770,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,622. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $92.04 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR traded down $7.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.49. 4,300,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

NYSE HLT traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $228.78. 4,380,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,625. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.22 and a 200-day moving average of $244.08. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $193.86 and a 12 month high of $275.22.

