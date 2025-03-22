Best Airline Stocks To Consider – March 21st

RTX, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Expedia Group, TransDigm Group, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate aircraft for commercial passenger and cargo transport. These stocks offer investors a stake in the airline industry, whose performance is often influenced by factors such as fuel prices, economic cycles, and global travel trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.30. 2,366,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,397. RTX has a 12-month low of $94.08 and a 12-month high of $135.74. The company has a market capitalization of $176.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 16,743,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,508,480. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. 2,512,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,310. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $30.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,330.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,333.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,327.55. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,288. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,026,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33.

