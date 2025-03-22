Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

BNTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Benitec Biopharma news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 27,502 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,971.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,981,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,639,340.50. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 31.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 62,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

BNTC opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

