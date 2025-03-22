Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,431 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 10.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 11.8% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $922.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.56%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

