Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.01 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.32). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.30), with a volume of 447,078 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 148 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £160.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 435.82%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.