Beddow Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,083 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. Autoliv makes up approximately 3.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,504,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $607,335,000 after buying an additional 376,665 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,567,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,707,000 after buying an additional 205,241 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after buying an additional 190,654 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 910,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,008,000 after buying an additional 159,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 102,362 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.55 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $720,218.59. The trade was a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $39,638.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,712.25. This represents a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

