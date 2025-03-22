Beddow Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 2.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,199,000 after buying an additional 1,528,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,208,000 after purchasing an additional 759,869 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $399,433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,899,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $164.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

