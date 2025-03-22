Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,999,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 800% from the previous session’s volume of 777,486 shares.The stock last traded at $123.82 and had previously closed at $121.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,162,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 89,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,011,000 after buying an additional 20,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

