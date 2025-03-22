Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Downgraded by Dbs Bank to “Hold”

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($1.10). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $37.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

