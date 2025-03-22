Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Downgraded by Dbs Bank to “Hold”

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($1.10). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $37.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
