Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 20.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) were down 20.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 167,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 144,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

