Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,598.70 ($59.38) and traded as high as GBX 5,790 ($74.76). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 5,700 ($73.60), with a volume of 98,622 shares trading hands.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,063.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,606.44.

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 1,612.18 ($20.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Georgia Group had a net margin of 73.73% and a return on equity of 38.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Georgia Group PLC will post 1221.6828479 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia.

